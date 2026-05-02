Iran War ‘Over,’ Trump tells Congress, but Talks stall amid nukes disputes

The announcement allows White House to sidestep the 60-day deadline under War Powers Resolution, which normally requires presidential military action to gain congressional approval within that timeframe.

In formal letter, Trump said no fighting has taken place since the cease-fire and described the war as concluded. However, he also issued a warning that Tehran remains major security threat, leaving open the possibility that tensions could erupt again if the situation deteriorates.

The administration is arguing that the War Powers law may not apply due to the cease-fire, with some officials even questioning its constitutionality. Under this interpretation, if military operations resume, a new 60-day authorization clock could be triggered.

Congressional Democrats strongly reject this view, insisting the law clearly mandates congressional approval after 60 days of conflict. They also point to continued U.S. military presence in the region as evidence that the situation cannot be considered fully resolved.

Republicans in Congress largely backed administration’s position, but critics argue the war has been expensive, deeply unpopular, and lacking a clear exit strategy, fueling a growing political battle over how and when the conflict truly ends.