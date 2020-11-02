Turkish ambassador calls on Pakistan Navy chief
06:28 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
Turkish ambassador calls on Pakistan Navy chief
ISLAMABAD – Ambassador of Republic of Turkey Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at Naval Headquarters Islamabad.

The Turkish envoy congratulated CNS on assuming command of Pakistan Navy.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and bilateral relations were discussed. Naval Chief also expressed grief over losses in recent earthquake at Turkey and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

