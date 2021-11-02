FBISE announces 9th class result 2021 (Check results here)
11:55 AM | 2 Nov, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced the results of Matriculation examination Part 1 today.
To check the SSC Part 1 results, click here. Alternatively, students will also be able to receive their results via SMS by sending a message to 5050.
More to follow...
