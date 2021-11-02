Pakistan condemns Kabul blasts

Pakistan has strongly condemned Tuesday’s terrorist attacks near Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Hospital in Kabul that resulted in loss of many innocent people’s lives and injuries to many others.

At least 19 people were killed and more than 50 injured in the Kabul blasts.

The Foreign Office said in a statement that Pakistan shares the pain and sufferings of the families, which lost their loved ones in these mindless terrorist acts.

The statement also conveyed Pakistan's sympathies and support for those injured and prayed for their early recovery.

The Foreign Office reiterated Islamabad's strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.