Pakistan condemns Kabul blasts
Web Desk
11:02 PM | 2 Nov, 2021
Pakistan condemns Kabul blasts
Share

Pakistan has strongly condemned Tuesday’s terrorist attacks near Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Hospital in Kabul that resulted in loss of many innocent people’s lives and injuries to many others.

At least 19 people were killed and more than 50 injured in the Kabul blasts. 

The Foreign Office said in a statement that Pakistan shares the pain and sufferings of the families, which lost their loved ones in these mindless terrorist acts.

The statement also conveyed Pakistan's sympathies and support for those injured and prayed for their early recovery.

The Foreign Office reiterated Islamabad's strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. 

More From This Category
India to set up State Investigation Agency in ...
11:50 PM | 2 Nov, 2021
Is Karachi really going to submerge in sea?
10:19 PM | 2 Nov, 2021
Pakistan rejects India’s invitation to attend ...
06:00 PM | 2 Nov, 2021
Karachi: CCTV captures muggers stealing a woman's ...
02:24 PM | 2 Nov, 2021
Pakistan, Uzbekistan ink protocol to establish ...
01:17 PM | 2 Nov, 2021
Alpha guided-missile frigate PNS Tughril set to ...
12:42 PM | 2 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hania Aamir trolled for bold dress at IPPA Awards
06:00 PM | 2 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr