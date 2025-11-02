Blast rocks Explosives Storeroom in Peshawar CTD police station, one officer dead

PESHAWAR – A massive explosion was reported from Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station in Peshawar that killed one policeman and injured another, officials confirmed.

The blast erupted in the station’s maal khana (explosives storeroom), where materials seized from various cases were stored. Preliminary investigations indicate that an electrical short circuit ignited a fire, triggering the explosion and partially collapsing a section of the building.

Peshawar Police Station Blast

🚨 CCPO Peshawar @DrMianSaeedPSP stated that the blast inside the CTD police station was caused by a short circuit, resulting in the martyrdom of one police official and injuries to several others. 🚨 All aspects of the incident are being thoroughly investigated. Rescue and… https://t.co/9danMDpxq6 pic.twitter.com/MzIJguB7fw — Eagle Eye (@zarrar_11PK) November 2, 2025

Authorities said a thorough investigation into the incident is underway, with rescue and security teams on the scene to assess the damage and ensure safety. The area around the station has been completely cordoned off.

In a statement, Dr. Saeed urged the public to remain calm and avoid spreading rumors about the incident, emphasizing that all measures are being taken to manage the situation.

This explosion has raised serious concerns about the safety of police facilities storing sensitive materials, and officials are working to determine the full cause and impact of the blast.

