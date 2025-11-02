Latest

Drunk Driver knocks down Traffic Wardens at Islamabad’s I-8 Markaz; Video goes viral

By News Desk
10:10 am | Nov 2, 2025
ISLAMABAD – A shocking incident was reported from I-8 Markaz when an apparently drunk driver attacked traffic wardens, and the confrontation was captured on video and has quickly gone viral on social media.

According to video footage, traffic wardens attempted to stop a vehicle after suspecting the motorist was driving under the influence. The driver abruptly exited car and started a physical assault on the officers.

In chaotic scene, the driver knocked down two wardens while making strange sounds and shouting, “Do you know who I am?” before quickly returning to his vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Authorities have yet to identify the suspect, and an investigation is reportedly underway.

