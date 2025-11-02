Shahid Khaqan Abbasi undergoes Angioplasty after suffering Heart Attack

ISLAMABAD – Senior Pakistani politician and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was rushed to the hospital after suffering heart attack over the weekend.

Abbasi, 66, experienced severe chest pain and was moved to hospital ,where doctors provided emergency treatment to the former premier. Two stents were placed in Abbasi’s heart arteries during a critical procedure, which was completed successfully.

Doctors have now declared his condition stable and out of danger, though he remains under strict medical supervision. According to insiders, Abbasi is being closely monitored by a team of senior cardiologists. His family members, close associates, and party leaders have appealed to the nation to pray for his swift recovery.

Abbasi served as Pakistan’s Prime Minister from 2017 to 2018, and has largely stayed away from active politics in recent months but remains a respected figure within political circles.

As news of his heart attack spread, messages of concern and well-wishes for his recovery began pouring in from his former party PML-N, and other groups.