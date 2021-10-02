Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 02 October 2021
Web Desk
08:41 AM | 2 Oct, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 02 October 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 112,700 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 96,600 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 88,550 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 103,310.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 112,700 PKR 1,442
Karachi PKR 112,700 PKR 1,442
Islamabad PKR 112,700 PKR 1,442
Peshawar PKR 112,700 PKR 1,442
Quetta PKR 112,700 PKR 1,442
Sialkot PKR 112,700 PKR 1,442
Attock PKR 112,700 PKR 1,442
Gujranwala PKR 112,700 PKR 1,442
Jehlum PKR 112,700 PKR 1,442
Multan PKR 112,700 PKR 1,442
Bahawalpur PKR 112,700 PKR 1,442
Gujrat PKR 112,700 PKR 1,442
Nawabshah PKR 112,700 PKR 1,442
Chakwal PKR 112,700 PKR 1,442
Hyderabad PKR 112,700 PKR 1,442
Nowshehra PKR 112,700 PKR 1,442
Sargodha PKR 112,700 PKR 1,442
Faisalabad PKR 112,700 PKR 1,442
Mirpur PKR 112,700 PKR 1,442

