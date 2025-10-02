Govt stops further sugar imports, limits to existing 300,000 tons agreements

ISLAMABAD –The government has decided to halt further sugar imports.

According to reports, a review of sugar stocks was conducted at the Ministry of National Food Security, during which it was decided to stop additional imports.

No more sugar will be imported through the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP). The country has sufficient sugar reserves, so further imports are unnecessary.

Imports will remain limited to the existing agreements of 300,000 metric tons.

Orders for 300,000 metric tons of sugar have already been placed, and TCP has been instructed not to import more sugar.

It is worth noting that earlier, the government had decided to import 500,000 tons of sugar.