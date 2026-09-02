Petrol Price Jumps by Rs2.29 Per Litre in Pakistan amid global oil surge

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government once again jacked up petroleum prices, delivering another blow to consumers due to surge in global oil prices amid US-Iran fresh tensions.

According to the notification, the price of petrol has been increased by Rs2.29 per litre, taking the new price to Rs346.16 per litre. The price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) moves up by Rs1.11 per litre. Following the increase, diesel will now be available at Rs372.03 per litre.

The revised prices have been implemented with immediate effect, according to the official notification.

The latest increase is likely to add further pressure on household budgets and transportation costs, with higher fuel prices potentially impacting fares and the prices of goods and essential commodities across the country.