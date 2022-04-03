Govt removes Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar

ISLAMABAD – The PTI-led federal government on Sunday removed Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar ahead of the vote on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Taking to Twitter, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry announced the government's decision.

Fawad Ch said that government sacked Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar. He said that new appointment would be made later on. According to the constitution, Fawad said, Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly will act as caretaker governor.