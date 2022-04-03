Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 03 April 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 03 April 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 129,400 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 110,940. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs  101,694 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.118,616.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 129,400 PKR 1,713
Karachi PKR 129,400 PKR 1,713
Islamabad PKR 129,400 PKR 1,713
Peshawar PKR 129,400 PKR 1,713
Quetta PKR 129,400 PKR 1,713
Sialkot PKR 129,400 PKR 1,713
Attock PKR 129,400 PKR 1,713
Gujranwala PKR 129,400 PKR 1,713
Jehlum PKR 129,400 PKR 1,713
Multan PKR 129,400 PKR 1,713
Bahawalpur PKR 129,400 PKR 1,713
Gujrat PKR 129,400 PKR 1,713
Nawabshah PKR 129,400 PKR 1,713
Chakwal PKR 129,400 PKR 1,713
Hyderabad PKR 129,400 PKR 1,713
Nowshehra PKR 129,400 PKR 1,713
Sargodha PKR 129,400 PKR 1,713
Faisalabad PKR 129,400 PKR 1,713
Mirpur PKR 129,400 PKR 1,713

