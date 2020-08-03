Balochistan extends smart lockdown for another 15 days
QUETTA – The Balochistan government has extended coronavirus smart lockdown till August 17 across the province.
According to the notification issued by the Home Department n this regard states that markets will be allowed to remain open from 9 am to 10 pm while educational institutions, cinemas, farmhouses, wedding halls and picnic points will also remain closed..
However, tandoors, dairy shops, medical stores and blood banks and restaurants for only home delivery and takeaway service will be allowed to remain open 24 hours a day, the notification stated.
Under the Smart Lockdown imposed by the provincial government, business centers will remain open for six days a week, with a complete lockdown on Friday.
Gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, processions, pillion riding and social, political or religious ceremonies of 10 or more persons are also banned, the notification further said.
