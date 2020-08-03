Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar Khan blessed with a baby boy

And baby makes three.

Congratulations are in order for actor Hamza Ali Abbasi and wife Naimal Khawar Khan as they welcome their first child, a baby boy, Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi.

Abbasi took to Twitter last night to share the happy new with everyone.

"Allah has blessed me and Naimal with a baby boy, Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi. I pray that he becomes a grateful servant of Allah, a good, humble & honest human being and may Allah bless him in this life and the next. Please pray for us," he wrote.

Allah has blessed me and Naimal with a baby boy, Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi. I pray that he becomes a grateful servant of Allah, a good, humble & honest human being and may Allah bless him in this life and the next. Please pray for us❤️ — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) August 2, 2020

The Verna actor also took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of her baby holding Naimal's finger.

"The most pure form of love,” read the caption.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah ceremony in August 2019.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!