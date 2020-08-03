Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar Khan blessed with a baby boy
Share
And baby makes three.
Congratulations are in order for actor Hamza Ali Abbasi and wife Naimal Khawar Khan as they welcome their first child, a baby boy, Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi.
Abbasi took to Twitter last night to share the happy new with everyone.
"Allah has blessed me and Naimal with a baby boy, Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi. I pray that he becomes a grateful servant of Allah, a good, humble & honest human being and may Allah bless him in this life and the next. Please pray for us," he wrote.
Allah has blessed me and Naimal with a baby boy, Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi. I pray that he becomes a grateful servant of Allah, a good, humble & honest human being and may Allah bless him in this life and the next. Please pray for us❤️— Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) August 2, 2020
The Verna actor also took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of her baby holding Naimal's finger.
"The most pure form of love,” read the caption.
The couple tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah ceremony in August 2019.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- Hundreds of prisoners fled after mass jailbreak in Afghanistan09:48 AM | 4 Aug, 2020
- China to provide 38 more drones to Pakistan to fight locust09:08 AM | 4 Aug, 2020
- Nation to mark Youm-e-Istehsal tomorrow to express solidarity with ...08:37 AM | 4 Aug, 2020
- Imran Ghazali appointed as head of information ministry’s digital ...11:46 PM | 3 Aug, 2020
- Afghan President Ghani phones PM Imran, discusses peace talks, ...09:34 PM | 3 Aug, 2020
- Nothing Like Everything: Ayyan Ali announces first-ever music album04:56 PM | 3 Aug, 2020
- Filmmakers around the world take to part in Iran’s Resistance Film ...10:27 AM | 3 Aug, 2020
- Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar Khan blessed with a baby boy12:37 PM | 3 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020