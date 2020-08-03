Three arrested in Faisalabad for displaying weapons on social media video
Share
FAISALABAD – The Nishatabad police claimed to have arrested three youth for displaying weapons and uploading its video on social media.
A police spokesman on Monday said Naveed, Zubair and Waheed of Chak No.
7-JB displayed weapons and shared its video with their friends by uploading it on social media.
On information, City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhary took notice and directed the police to arrest the accused.
A special team headed by SHO Nishatabad Rai Muhammad Farooq was constituted whichconducted raids and arrested the accused.
The police also recovered one Kalashnikov and two rifles with a number of rounds.
- Hundreds of prisoners fled after mass jailbreak in Afghanistan09:48 AM | 4 Aug, 2020
- China to provide 38 more drones to Pakistan to fight locust09:08 AM | 4 Aug, 2020
- Nation to mark Youm-e-Istehsal tomorrow to express solidarity with ...08:37 AM | 4 Aug, 2020
- Imran Ghazali appointed as head of information ministry’s digital ...11:46 PM | 3 Aug, 2020
- Afghan President Ghani phones PM Imran, discusses peace talks, ...09:34 PM | 3 Aug, 2020
- Nothing Like Everything: Ayyan Ali announces first-ever music album04:56 PM | 3 Aug, 2020
- Filmmakers around the world take to part in Iran’s Resistance Film ...10:27 AM | 3 Aug, 2020
- Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar Khan blessed with a baby boy12:37 PM | 3 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020