CCTV Footage shows Karachi’s 3-Year-Old boy falling into open Manhole

MUMBAI – Sindh capital Karachi witnessed chilling tragedy near Nipa Chowrangi as CCTV footage revealed horrifying moment as 3-year-old child died after falling into open manhole. Days after the harrowing incident, CCTV footage surfaced online.

In the footage, the child can be seen leaving a shopping center with his mother, running joyfully toward his father, and he suddenly fell into manhole.

Child’s parents desperately called for help. Onlookers rushed to the scene, attempting frantic rescues, but fate had other plans. The young child’s lifeless body was recovered 14 hours later, carried a full kilometer away in a drain, leaving the entire community in shock.

This tragic incident adds to a growing safety crisis in Karachi: this year alone, 24 citizens, including five children, have lost their lives falling into open drains and sewers.

The CCTV footage has once again sparked outrage over the city’s neglect of public safety, raising urgent questions about accountability and the steps needed to prevent further disasters.