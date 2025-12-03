Punjab CM Maryam approves launch of ‘Imam Masjid’ card for monthly stipend

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved the issuance of honorary cards for mosque imams in the province for monthly stipend.

A meeting chaired by the chief minister set a deadline for the distribution of these cards by February 2026. Payments for the imams will begin from January 1, 2026, with pay orders being issued for the first time.

From February 1, the “Imam Masjid” card system will be used to disburse payments to mosque imams across the province.

A total of 62,994 registration forms have been received from imams, and the verification process is currently underway.

Imams involved in any activities against the national or moral interests, or those engaged in criminal conduct, will have their honorary card benefits revoked.

Additionally, mosque management committees and tehsil management committees have been established across Punjab. The assistant commissioners have been directed to meet with imams on a monthly basis to discuss issues and concerns.

The provincial government has also decided to introduce legislation for stricter action against damage to Safe City cameras and government property.

Furthermore, CM Maryam Nawaz ordered the continuation of operations against illegal Afghan immigrants in the province.