Bomb Blast in D.I Khan kills 3 Police officers; probe underway

PESHAWAR – Three police officers embraced martyrdom as deadly bomb attack once again targeted law enforcers in Dera Ismail Khan.

The incident occurred in Pinyala police jurisdiction when police vehicle was hit by an explosive device, killing ASI Gul Alam, Constable Rafiq, and driver Sakhi Jan. Cops sealed off the area, conducting intensive searches and setting up multiple checkpoints to secure the region.

ڈی آئی خان میں پولیس پر دہشتگردوں کے حملے میں 3 پولیس اہلکار شہید pic.twitter.com/XQvWhyAGYM — Rizwan Ghilzai (Remembering Arshad Sharif) (@rizwanghilzai) December 3, 2025

This comes just weeks after another deadly attack on November 20, 2025, when a landmine explosion near a police armored vehicle in the Kalachi area of D.I. Khan resulted in the deaths of two officers, highlighting a continuing wave of targeted attacks against police personnel in the region.

KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi strongly condemned the latest attack, calling it as “extremely regrettable and utterly condemnable.” He called on the Inspector General of Police for an immediate report and vowed that the perpetrators would be brought to justice. Afridi emphasized, “Such cowardly attacks cannot weaken our resolve or morale.”

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also denounced the attack and paid tribute to the fallen heroes, Saif-ur-Rahman and Ramzan, who lost their lives in the previous blast. He expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred officers and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident.

The repeated attacks come amid persistent threat faced by law enforcement in northwetern Pakistan, as authorities vow to intensify operations against the elements responsible for these heinous acts.