40 Pakistani students reach Pakistan from China due to Coronavirus outbreak
Web Desk
10:02 AM | 3 Feb, 2020
ISLAMABAD - 40 Pakistani students stranded in China due to coronavirus, has reached Islamabad today (Monday) by a private airlines’ flight QR 632.

According to media reports, the students will have to undergo medical screening tests after which they will be allowed to go to their homes.

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan had temporarily suspended flights operations to and from China with immediate effect after the World Health Organization called it a global health emergency.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza said Pakistan was fully capable of diagnosing coronavirus after China sent approximately 1,000 kits to Pakistan to detect the deadly disease.

Meanwhile, China’s death toll from the coronavirus outbreak mounted to 360.

