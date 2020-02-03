40 Pakistani students reach Pakistan from China due to Coronavirus outbreak
Share
ISLAMABAD - 40 Pakistani students stranded in China due to coronavirus, has reached Islamabad today (Monday) by a private airlines’ flight QR 632.
According to media reports, the students will have to undergo medical screening tests after which they will be allowed to go to their homes.
Earlier on Friday, Pakistan had temporarily suspended flights operations to and from China with immediate effect after the World Health Organization called it a global health emergency.
Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza said Pakistan was fully capable of diagnosing coronavirus after China sent approximately 1,000 kits to Pakistan to detect the deadly disease.
Meanwhile, China’s death toll from the coronavirus outbreak mounted to 360.
-
-
- IHC grants bail to 23 activists detained for protesting against ...11:35 AM | 3 Feb, 2020
- Pakistan, IMF to begin talks for third tranche of loan today11:17 AM | 3 Feb, 2020
- Demand for increase in parliamentarians’ salaries inappropriate: NA ...11:00 AM | 3 Feb, 2020
-
- Adam Sandler signs deal with Netflix to make 4 more films10:20 AM | 3 Feb, 2020
- Humayun Saeed and Shees Gul to work together in the future10:16 AM | 3 Feb, 2020
- Envoy recommends not to evacuate Pakistanis from coronavirus-hit Wuhan11:04 AM | 2 Feb, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019