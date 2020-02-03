Alif's latest episode marks two million views within 48 hours of release
Alif's latest episode marks two million views within 48 hours of release
LAHORE - Hamza Ali Abbasi, Sajal Aly starrer Alif's latest episode this weekend took the internet by storm, garnering of 2,225,320 views on Youtube within two days after its release.

The drama serial has become the talk of the town since its first episode aired on national television 'Geo TV'. Featuring Sajal Aly, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Manzar Sehbai, Ahsan Khan and Kubra Khan in key roles, Alif is written by Umera Ahmad.

Drama serial Alif became the top hashtag trend on Twitter after fans took to the social media platform to praise the stellar performances from the latest episode. Directed by Haseeb Hassan and co-produced by Sana Shahnawaz, Alif debuted on TV in October 2019.

Let's have a look at some of the tweets related to Alif's latest episode:

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments box below.

