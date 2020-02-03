Alif's latest episode marks two million views within 48 hours of release

LAHORE - Hamza Ali Abbasi, Sajal Aly starrer Alif's latest episode this weekend took the internet by storm, garnering of 2,225,320 views on Youtube within two days after its release.

The drama serial has become the talk of the town since its first episode aired on national television 'Geo TV'. Featuring Sajal Aly, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Manzar Sehbai, Ahsan Khan and Kubra Khan in key roles, Alif is written by Umera Ahmad.

Kubra Khan reveals her journey towards ... 12:03 PM | 26 Nov, 2019 LAHORE - Pakistani actor Kubra Khan has recently revealed that she will not be in the industry for the long ...

Drama serial Alif became the top hashtag trend on Twitter after fans took to the social media platform to praise the stellar performances from the latest episode. Directed by Haseeb Hassan and co-produced by Sana Shahnawaz, Alif debuted on TV in October 2019.

Let's have a look at some of the tweets related to Alif's latest episode:

Momina was the only one who felt Husn e Jahan's pain....the way she cried 😭🤧❤

Sajal's acting❤🥺😍 #Alif pic.twitter.com/L37tTPW6ux — Fatima⁷~ (@itsFatimaahere) February 1, 2020

Loving someone isn't wrong but love that distants you from Allah, is surely a matter of concern. maybe that's what made dada worried and he went against. #Alif pic.twitter.com/Lk8kLPV3ql — Meh_Habiba (@k_abjaoO) February 1, 2020

The reality when you replace the name of Allah with the temporary beauty of this world 💔💯#Alif pic.twitter.com/XlQY5mJFp9 — Hassan (Smaher's 🎂 11 feb) (@Edward_kollins) February 1, 2020

These Calligraphies Has My Whole Heart ♥ Subhan Allah #Alif pic.twitter.com/c2fX9DiPhJ — Muslimah♥ (@Daughter_Hawa) February 1, 2020

This drama deserve to be top on trend 💞 #Alif pic.twitter.com/YDMFzDHR2g — Sahiba 💞 (@pyali_larki) February 1, 2020

The more you understand it the more you learn from it... #Alif pic.twitter.com/NEugJOZMcy — warda (@wardahathar1) February 1, 2020

I wanna give Bear Hug to Husne Jahan 🥺♥😭#Alif is actually Kubra's Career best performance ❤ pic.twitter.com/3sjGBGKMgO — A سے Aنza✨ (@Anzayyyyy) February 1, 2020

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments box below.