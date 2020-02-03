Pakistan receives necessary assistance from WHO to prevent coronavirus
ISLAMABAD - World Health Organization (WHO) has provided necessary assistance, including technical guidance, to Pakistan to prevent coronavirus in the country.
According to WHO, it has also provided Infrared thermo guns which measure temperature without touching the person to identify suspected cases of coronavirus.
The WHO Representative in Pakistan said that the organization is committed to continuously support the government in responding to this public health emergency of international concern.
The WHO also provided the assistance tools for screening along with laboratory support and management of the coronavirus cases at federal and provincial levels
