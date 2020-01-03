Firdous welcomes UAE’s support and keen interest to invest in Pakistan
11:53 AM | 3 Jan, 2020
Firdous welcomes UAE's support and keen interest to invest in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has welcomed United Arab Emirates' interest to invest in Pakistan.

In a series of tweets on Friday, she said UAE's 200 million dollars support to Pakistan is evidence of strong economic ties between the two countries.

The SAPM on Information said Pakistan is moving towards economic stability and it has huge investment opportunities in various sectors.

She said the second visit of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is a demonstration of long-standing brotherly relations and confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan's leadership, the Radio Pakistan reported.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the Prime Minister apprised the Crown Prince about the worse situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir since last 150 days. She said both leaders reiterated to take bilateral relations to new heights.

