Pakistan, Tajikistan cement ties with strategic partnership agreement

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is in Tajikistan where the leadership of two cities reiterated their commitment to strengthen their fraternal ties.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe, and two sides discussed comprehensive range of bilateral cooperation, covering trade and economy, investment, connectivity, culture, education, science and technology, defense, humanitarian assistance, parliamentary exchanges, and people-to-people contacts.

They also signed Strategic Partnership Agreement, elevating their bilateral relations to a long-term strategic partnership.

Sharif and Emomali emphasised that enhancement in relations would create new opportunities for expanding multifaceted cooperation.

To further enhance and diversify bilateral relations, several Agreements/MoUs were signed in areas such as aviation, diplomacy, education, sports, people-to-people linkages, industrial cooperation, and tourism.

PM Shehbaz also informed President of Tajikistan about the worsening human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the Indian government's attempts to alter the demographic structure of Indian occupied Kashmir.

Both leaders also expressed deep concern over the ongoing situation in Gaza, where Israeli actions have resulted in the deaths of thousands of innocent Palestinians, including women and children. They urged the international community to intensify efforts to end the violence and bring peace to the region.