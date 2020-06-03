Asad Umar directs chief secretaries to provide implementation plan for NCC’s decisions
08:29 AM | 3 Jun, 2020
Asad Umar directs chief secretaries to provide implementation plan for NCC’s decisions
ISLAMABAD - Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has asked the provincial chief secretaries to present implementation plan for the decisions made by Chief Ministers at National Coordination Committee (NCC).

He was chairing the meeting of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) in the federal capital, to review the way forward for NCC decisions, opening of tourism and standard operating procedures.

He also directed the provincial chief secretaries to present the implementation mechanism at the NCOC.

While highlighting the risk of contagion, he warned that bazaars, public transport and industrial units were high risk areas and SOPs should be focused on these three areas.

Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ejaz Ahmed Shah said that the punishment should be clear on violation of SOPs to ensure strict compliance.

