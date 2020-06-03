Asad Umar directs chief secretaries to provide implementation plan for NCC’s decisions
Share
ISLAMABAD - Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has asked the provincial chief secretaries to present implementation plan for the decisions made by Chief Ministers at National Coordination Committee (NCC).
He was chairing the meeting of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) in the federal capital, to review the way forward for NCC decisions, opening of tourism and standard operating procedures.
He also directed the provincial chief secretaries to present the implementation mechanism at the NCOC.
While highlighting the risk of contagion, he warned that bazaars, public transport and industrial units were high risk areas and SOPs should be focused on these three areas.
Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ejaz Ahmed Shah said that the punishment should be clear on violation of SOPs to ensure strict compliance.
- PTI’s MPA Mian Jamshed Uddin Kakakhel dies of COVID-19.11:10 AM | 3 Jun, 2020
- Money laundering case: LHC hears Shehbaz Sharif's interim bail plea ...10:45 AM | 3 Jun, 2020
- UN Head calls for avoiding steps that will escalate tensions between ...09:45 AM | 3 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan approaches 80,000 cases of coronavirus – 1,688 confirmed ...09:32 AM | 3 Jun, 2020
- Six students killed after roof of madrassa collapsed in Miranshah09:11 AM | 3 Jun, 2020
- Shahroz Sabzwari responds to backlash regarding his second marriage ...01:06 PM | 2 Jun, 2020
- Sakina Samo, Rubina Ashraf test positive for coronavirus12:18 PM | 2 Jun, 2020
- Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, and others participate in Black Lives ...11:58 AM | 2 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020