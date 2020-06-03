COVID19 – Here’s how PIA will bring back Pakistanis stranded in UAE
Web Desk
07:47 PM | 3 Jun, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines on Wednesday released the special flight schedule for UAE to bring back Pakistanis during the coronavirus pandemic.

The national flag-carrier would run fly 32 flights to bring back Pakistanis stranded in the Emirates.

The flights were part of a large repatriation of operation being conducted by Pakistan government with collaboration of UAE authorities. These flights would go there under a schedule from June 2 to June 10.

On June 2, the PIA flight would bring back Pakistanis from Dubai to Peshawar and another flight would carrying the Pakistanis from Abu Dhabi to Faisalabad.

On June 3, the fight would fly from Dubai to Lahore and on the same day would also bring citizens from Abu Dhabi to Islamabad.

On June 4, a special flight would fly to Multan from Dubai and similarly from Dubai to Karachi.

On June 5, there would be a special flight from Abu Dhabi to Islamabad and from Dubai to Multan.

Similarly, on June 6, a special flight will fly from Abu Dhabi to Islamabad and from Dubai to Lahore. There would also be flights from Abu Dhabi to Faisalabad and from Dubai to Multan.

On June 7, the national flag carrier would bring Pakistanis from Dubai to Lahore through special flight and from Dubai to Faisalabad. Similarly, on the same day, there would special flight from Abu Dhabi to Peshawar and another flight from Dubai to Peshawar followed by two more flights from Dubai to Faisalabad.

On June 8, the PIA would run special flight from Abu Dhabi to Lahore and from Dubai to Peshawar followed by another flight from Abu Dhabi to Peshawar.

On June 9, there would be special flight from Abu Dhabi to Peshawar, from Abu Dhabi to Faisalabad followed by another flight from Dubai to Multan and from Dubai to Lahore.

On June June 10, the PIA would manage flight from Abu Dhabi to Peshawar, from Dubai to Peshawar followed by another flight from Abu Dhabi to Faisalabad.

