Pakistan sets up coronavirus testing laboratories to meet 30,000 tests per day
Web Desk
03:11 PM | 3 Jun, 2020
Pakistan sets up coronavirus testing laboratories to meet 30,000 tests per day
ISLAMABAD - Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that the government has set up more coronavirus testing laboratories in the country to meet 30,000 tests per day.   

Talking to a private news channel, he said federal government has significantly increased its testing capacity, allowing health experts to identify cases of COVID-19 and support efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus, the Radio Pakistan reported.

He said that the coronavirus testing capacity has been increased with more than 100 testing labs in the country and capacity target is an important milestone on our journey to control the spread of the virus.

The minister said that complete lock down was converted into smart lock down to facilitate the people especially daily wagers.

