Pakistan sets up coronavirus testing laboratories to meet 30,000 tests per day
Share
ISLAMABAD - Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that the government has set up more coronavirus testing laboratories in the country to meet 30,000 tests per day.
Talking to a private news channel, he said federal government has significantly increased its testing capacity, allowing health experts to identify cases of COVID-19 and support efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus, the Radio Pakistan reported.
He said that the coronavirus testing capacity has been increased with more than 100 testing labs in the country and capacity target is an important milestone on our journey to control the spread of the virus.
The minister said that complete lock down was converted into smart lock down to facilitate the people especially daily wagers.
- At least 40 students, staff hurt in knife attack at school in China11:24 AM | 4 Jun, 2020
-
- Pakistan's dynamic foreign policy exposed India's tyrant face before ...09:43 AM | 4 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 85,000 cases of coronavirus – 1,770 confirmed ...09:04 AM | 4 Jun, 2020
- No new taxes to be introduced in next FY budget, says Hafeez Sheikh08:32 AM | 4 Jun, 2020
- Lea Michele apologises after ‘Glee’ co-star Samantha Ware accused ...07:21 PM | 3 Jun, 2020
- Mahira Khan, Armeena Rana and others demand justice for Zohra Shah05:10 PM | 3 Jun, 2020
- I can’t return to Pakistan because people continue to ignore ...12:22 PM | 3 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020