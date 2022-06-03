Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on June 03, 2022
08:42 AM | 3 Jun, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on June 02, 2022 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|196.4
|198.5
|Euro
|EUR
|207.5
|209.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|243.5
|245.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|53.2
|53.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|51.9
|52.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|140.4
|141.65
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|527.34
|531.84
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|156.84
|158.19
|China Yuan
|CNY
|25
|25.25
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|28.6
|28.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|25.27
|25.62
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.55
|2.63
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.44
|1.48
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|647.67
|652.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|45.28
|45.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|129.24
|130.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|21.18
|21.48
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|515.68
|520.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|54.47
|54.97
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|144.77
|146.07
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|20.31
|20.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|207.17
|208.92
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|5.78
|5.88
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Sri Lankan Muslims will not be able to perform Hajj this year12:49 PM | 3 Jun, 2022
- Online sale of Pakistan vs West Indies ODI matches' tickets begins11:52 AM | 3 Jun, 2022
-
- PM Shehbaz reaches Quetta on day-long visit10:32 AM | 3 Jun, 2022
- Imran Khan announces countrywide protest against hike in petroleum ...10:23 AM | 3 Jun, 2022
- Ahad Raza Mir surprises fans with first look from Netflix’s ...09:30 AM | 3 Jun, 2022
- Momina Mustehsan and Yashal Shahid honour KK with soulful renditions ...07:00 PM | 2 Jun, 2022
- Shae Gill sings Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's famous song (Video)06:18 PM | 2 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022