08:42 AM | 3 Jun, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on June 03, 2022
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on June 02, 2022 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 196.4 198.5
Euro EUR 207.5 209.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 243.5 245.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 53.2 53.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 51.9 52.5
Australian Dollar AUD 140.4 141.65
Bahrain Dinar BHD 527.34 531.84
Canadian Dollar CAD 156.84 158.19
China Yuan CNY 25 25.25
Danish Krone DKK 28.6 28.95
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 25.27 25.62
Indian Rupee INR 2.55 2.63
Japanese Yen JPY 1.44 1.48
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 647.67 652.67
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 45.28 45.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 129.24 130.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 21.18 21.48
Omani Riyal OMR 515.68 520.18
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 54.47 54.97
Singapore Dollar SGD 144.77 146.07
Swedish Korona SEK 20.31 20.61
Swiss Franc CHF 207.17 208.92
Thai Bhat THB 5.78 5.88

