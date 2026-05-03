Babar Azam breaks silence on Hafeez’s PSL remarks

LAHORE – Mohammad Hafeez’s controversial comments about the Pakistan Super League have drawn a response from national team star batter Babar Azam.

According to media reports, Hafeez, during a ICC Men’s T20 World Cup broadcast, described PSL players as “advertising superstars,” saying the same cycle is repeated every year where players are heavily promoted on the basis of the league.

Responding to the remarks in a podcast, Babar Azam said it was Hafeez’s personal opinion and that he did not want to comment much on it. He emphasized that the PSL is one of Pakistan’s top leagues, where every player tries to deliver strong performances for their team.

Babar added that franchise cricket focuses more on entertainment, while in international cricket, the performance of all 11 players is crucial. He also noted that due to team divisions in the PSL, it is not possible for every player to perform consistently throughout the tournament.

The Peshawar Zalmi captain further highlighted that in the current PSL season, young and overseas players have delivered standout performances, with new talent emerging every year.

Concluding his remarks, Babar said Hafeez may have intended his statement differently, but people interpreted it in another way, which sparked the debate.