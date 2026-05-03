PSL 11 closing ceremony dazzles fans with music, culture and fireworks

LAHORE – The colorful closing ceremony of Pakistan Super League Season 11 lit up Gaddafi Stadium with vibrant cultural performances, as cricket fans cheered and danced along to electrifying musical acts.

A large crowd filled the stadium for the grand occasion, making the finale of PSL 11 a memorable spectacle. Former Pakistan captain Zaheer Abbas and cricket legend Wasim Akram brought the PSL trophy onto the stage during the ceremony.

Renowned singers Ali Azmat, Atif Aslam, Aima Baig and Arif Lohar enthralled the audience with their performances, while a spectacular fireworks display added a dazzling finish to the star-studded celebration.