Karachi Weather Update: Feel Like Temperature over 45°C as city braces for more Heat

KARACHI – Pakistan’s largest city Karachi continues to witness intense heat conditions as the city’s temperature jumped to around 40°C, with “feels-like” temperature rising dangerously between 46°C and 49°C due to humidity and weather pressure factors.

Hot and dry conditions are expected across most parts of the country over weekend. Central and southern areas may also see strong winds and dust in afternoon. Continental air is dominating the region, while weak western weather system is likely to impact the northern areas for the next 36 hours.

PMD office said the weather remains hot and dry, while sea breezes are still present, offering only limited relief. The humidity level in the city stands at around 36%, while during daytime hours it is expected to drop further to 28%–30%, which is likely to intensify the perception of heat.

Officials clarified that despite the extreme conditions, no formal heatwave has been declared in Karachi, as humidity levels have not crossed the critical threshold required for heatwave classification.

The city remains under severe heat stress, rural districts of Sindh may continue to experience heatwave-like conditions, according to weather officials.

In Hyderabad, temperatures have reached approximately 42°C, leading to significant disruption in daily activity. Road traffic and outdoor movement have slowed due to the extreme heat.

PMD warned that temperatures may rise further on Monday, with continued hot and dry conditions expected across the region. There is currently no chance of rainfall, extending the ongoing heat spell. However, some relief may arrive in the evening hours as sea breezes are expected to strengthen, slightly reducing heat intensity in coastal areas.

Health Advisory

Health experts have urged citizens to take strict precautions amid the rising temperatures. Avoid outdoor activity during peak hours (11 AM to 3 PM), Drink clean or boiled water and use ORS to prevent dehydration.

Cover the head when exposed to sunlight and stay indoors in first half of the day. Experts also warned that extreme heat increases the risk of dehydration, heatstroke, and gastrointestinal infections, making precautionary measures essential.