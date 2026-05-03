Weather Update for Lahore ahead of PSL 11 Final as Rain, Gusty Winds Expected

LAHORE – PSL 11 final is finally here, and excitement is at its peak as fans eagerly await thrilling showdown. But, the big game could face disruption as a new weather system brings possibility of rain and strong winds, which may spoil the highly anticipated contest.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 final between Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen faces serious threat from looming bad weather on Sunday night.

According to the Met Office, Lahore is set to be hit by rain, powerful winds, and thunderstorms as weak westerly system sweeps through the upper regions of the country. The unsettled conditions have raised alarm over the possibility of major disruption to the high-stakes final, with delays, interruptions, or even a shortened match now firmly on the table.

Despite weather concerns, anticipation remains sky-high, with packed crowd still expected to fill stadium for one of the season’s biggest cricketing nights. However, fans have been strongly advised to stay alert and keep checking weather updates before making their way to the venue.

Authorities also issued warnings over potentially hazardous conditions, including gusty winds, hail, and lightning. These elements could pose risks to public safety and may also damage exposed infrastructure such as electricity poles, billboards, and solar panels.

As excitement builds for the PSL 11 climax, all eyes are now on the skies over Lahore—where weather, not just cricket, may decide how the final unfolds.

Lahore and several areas of Punjab experienced light to heavy rainfall amid western winds, which brought a noticeable drop in temperature and pleasant weather conditions.

The city’s current temperature is around 29°C, with intermittent rain continuing in different parts of the city. Weather officials said temperatures may range between 25°C and 35°C, with partly cloudy skies and chances of more rain today and tomorrow.