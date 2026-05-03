Psl 11 Final Sold Out As Qaddafi Stadium Set For Packed House

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced that all tickets for the Pakistan Super League Season 11 Final have been sold out, setting the stage for a full house at Gaddafi Stadium today.

According to the PCB, Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kings will face off in the final tonight at 8pm in a bid to claim the title. In view of the large turnout expected, stadium gates will open at 6pm to allow fans enough time to reach their seats.

The cricket board said the stadium will be completely packed, creating an electric atmosphere for the title clash. Fans of both teams are eagerly awaiting the showdown to cheer on their favorite players, while organizers have finalized all arrangements, including security measures, for the marquee event.