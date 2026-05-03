Wildlife Rangers expose illegal lion skinning, taxidermy network

LAHORE – In a major operation in Lahore, wildlife rangers tracked down suspects allegedly involved in skinning a dead lion and running an illegal animal taxidermy business.

According to Sakhi Muhammad Joiya, the suspects were operating in the Begum Kot area, where they illegally removed skins from dead wild animals and preserved them through taxidermy.

The main suspect, Haroon, has been arrested and a case has been registered against him, while several other suspects managed to flee the scene. During a raid on the suspects’ residence, authorities recovered a large number of stuffed animals.

Officials said that three to four families were allegedly involved in the illegal preservation of wild animals and birds. The remains of the lion whose skin was being removed have not yet been found.

The case came to light after a video went viral on social media showing the skin being removed from a dead African lion, prompting immediate action by wildlife authorities.

Under the Punjab Wildlife Act 1974 and subsequent amendments, keeping wild animals and birds in private custody requires a valid license from the wildlife department. If such an animal dies in private captivity, the owner is legally bound to immediately inform wildlife authorities.

Officials said that skinning, preserving, or keeping any part of a dead wild animal without official permission is illegal and punishable by law. Only licensed taxidermists are allowed to carry out preservation work with written approval from the wildlife department. Violators can face imprisonment and heavy fines under wildlife protection laws.

Authorities say the Lahore incident highlights the presence of an illegal network openly violating wildlife conservation laws for profit.