Pakistani mountaineer Sajid Ali Sadpara scales Mount Makalu without supplemental oxygen

Pakistan’s renowned mountaineer Sajid Ali Sadpara has successfully summited Mount Makalu, the world’s fifth-highest mountain at 8,485 meters, without the use of supplemental oxygen.

According to expedition organizer Seven Summit Treks, Sajid reached the summit at 5:00am on May 2. Alongside Sajid, the team included Johannes Lau and seven Sherpas, who completed the difficult and technically demanding expedition successfully.

Sajid is currently on a mission to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000 meters without supplemental oxygen. His successful ascent of Makalu marks the 10th major achievement in that journey. He arrived in Nepal on April 4, reached base camp on April 16, and completed summit rotation on April 25.

Sajid is the son of legendary Pakistani climber Muhammad Ali Sadpara, who lost his life during a winter expedition on K2 in 2021. Following in his father’s footsteps, Sajid has continued to raise Pakistan’s profile in the global mountaineering community.

President of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, Irfan Arshad, congratulated Sajid, calling the achievement a moment of pride for the entire nation. Vice President Karrar Haidri also praised his performance, describing him as an inspiration for young people.

The 29-year-old climber has previously conquered Mount Everest, K2, Nanga Parbat, and several other towering peaks, earning a distinguished place in the international mountaineering community.