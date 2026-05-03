Peshawar Zalmi opt to field against Hyderabad Kingsmen in PSL 11 final

LAHORE – Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to field first against Hyderabad Kings in the final of the Pakistan Super League Season 11 final.

Ahead of the much-anticipated clash, a colorful closing ceremony was held, featuring former Pakistan captain Zaheer Abbas and legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram, who brought the PSL trophy onto the stage before it was formally presented during the ceremony.

The event also featured electrifying performances by renowned singers Ali Azmat, Atif Aslam, Aima Baig and Arif Lohar, who captivated the crowd. The star-studded ceremony concluded with a spectacular fireworks display, adding to the festive atmosphere before the grand final.

Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Kusal Mendis (wk), Farhan Yousuf, Michael Bracewell, Aaron Hardie, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Nahid Rana, Sufiyan Muqeem and Mohammad Basit.

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Maaz Sadaqat, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan (wk), Kusal Perera, Glenn Maxwell, Irfan Niazi, Hassan Khan, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali and Akif Javed.