PSL 11 Final: Parking Guide for Crowd in Lahore and Traffic Update

KARACHI – Lahore is gearing up for PSL 11 Final as extraordinary arrangements have been made for final of country’s flaghip cricket league.

Liberty Park has become the key point of extensive parking and traffic management operation designed to handle thousands of cricket fans to flood the stadium.

Six dedicated parking zones have been established, evenly split between VIPs and the general public. VIP guests will enjoy exclusive access to the Gymnasium, Football Ground, and Alhamra Open Air Theatre, with capacities of 60, 200, and 50 vehicles respectively.

General public has been allocated Sunfort, Liberty, and Government College for Boys Gulberg, with massive parking capacities. Government College alone can accommodate 4,000 motorcycles and 600 cars, while Liberty parking offers space for 700 cars and 600 bikes. Sunfort adds further capacity with 60 cars and 400 motorcycles.

All parking will be completely free, except at Liberty, making it the only paid parking site among the six.

Lahore Traffic Police have launched a full-scale citywide operation to keep traffic flowing smoothly during the mega event. Under the leadership of CTO Syed Abdul Rahim Shirazi, an impressive force has been deployed 8 DSPs, 90 Traffic Inspectors, 500+ Wardens.

Additionally, 11 forklifts will be on standby to crack down on illegal parking. To streamline the influx of fans, special routes have been mapped out, visitors from Ferozepur Road will be directed via Kalma Chowk to Government College Gulberg, those coming from Defence and Cantt will use Hussain Chowk to access Liberty Parking, fans from Mughalpura and Garhi Shahu will travel through Main Boulevard Gulberg.

Authorities assured citizens that no major roads will be shut down. Key arteries including Mall Road, Jail Road, Canal Road, Ferozepur Road, and Main Boulevard Gulberg will remain fully operational.

Officials are urging the public to strictly follow parking guidelines and avoid illegal parking to prevent disruptions. For real-time updates, citizens can rely on the Rasta App and Rasta FM 88.6.