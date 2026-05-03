Pakistan marks Press Freedom Day amid allegations of Threats, Censorship, and Violence

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top leadership vowed support for media freedom on Press Freedom Day, yet alarming reports from watchdogs show a far more troubling picture on the ground as journalism remained one of dangerous jobs in the country of 250 million people.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed commitment to safeguarding press freedom and ensuring a “conducive environment” for journalists to work. However, he simultaneously stressed that media professionals must uphold ethical standards, urging them to actively counter propaganda, fake news, and unverified reporting.

Sharif warned that disinformation campaigns and fake news pose a serious threat to national unity and Pakistan’s global image. He further highlighted the expanding influence of digital media, saying journalists carry a responsibility to project Pakistan’s identity and perspective internationally.

President Asif Zardari said press freedom is not only a constitutional right but a democratic necessity. He urged both federal and provincial governments to ensure protective laws and a safe working environment for journalists.

But behind these assurances, rights groups and media monitors are raising serious alarms.

According to the latest report by Freedom Network, journalists in Pakistan faced 129 recorded violations in just one year, including 2 murders, 5 death threats, 58 legal cases, over a dozen physical assaults, several serious threats of harm and even cases of kidnapping and enforced disappearance.

Pakistan Press Foundation, lamented hostile and “suffocating” environment for journalists. The report claims the media industry is being squeezed through legal pressure, from repeated summons to criminal complaints, physical violence and threats and online harassment.

It argues that journalism is increasingly caught between survival and principle, with many practitioners struggling to operate freely amid mounting pressure.

The report further warned of deeper global trend: growing distrust in mainstream media is being exploited by populist narratives that portray traditional journalism as irrelevant or biased.