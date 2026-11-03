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Former army chief Bajwa attends wedding of PTI lawmaker’s niece

By Web Desk
6:00 pm | Nov 3, 2026
Former Army Chief Bajwa Attends Wedding Of Pti Lawmakers Niece

ISLAMABAD – Former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa was among the guests at the wedding of a niece of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Atif Khan in Islamabad, and photographs from the event have been widely shared on social media.

The ceremony took place at a leading hotel in the federal capital and drew several prominent political figures from both the government and the opposition, along with other notable guests.

Reports say Gen (retd) Bajwa attended on behalf of the groom’s family. His presence drew attention after images emerged online, particularly those showing him meeting senior PTI leaders.

PTI leaders Asad Qaiser and Barrister Gohar Ali Khan were seen greeting the former army chief at the celebrations, and photographs of their meeting have since circulated on social media.

Other attendees included the Senate chairman, the Punjab Assembly speaker, and members of the national and provincial assemblies. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders Sherry Rehman and Nayyar Bukhari, as well as former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Pervez Khattak, were also present.

Former federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar, and former Sindh governor Imran Ismail, were among the guests as well.

 

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