‘PM Shehbaz Sharif’s IQ Close to Isaac Newton’: Huzaifa Rehman’s Bizarre claim goes viral

ISLAMABAD (Daily Pakistan) – Minister of State Huzaifa Rehman compared Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s intelligence to that of legendary scientist Isaac Newton, triggering online trolling, criticism and questions about the bizarre claim.

Huzaifa appeared on a prime-time show on local News channel where he praised premier’s exceptional intelligence and strict administrative standards, claiming that Shehbaz Sharif’s intelligence quotient (IQ) is almost comparable to that of Isaac Newton, one of the greatest scientific minds. His remarks quickly attracted attention, with the unusual comparison becoming a subject of online ridicule and debate.

شہباز شریف کا IQ لیول آئزک نیوٹن کے قریب ہے، حذیفہ رحمان https://t.co/4bYbWjZVQt — Mehwish Qamas Khan (@MehwishQamas) November 2, 2026

But the Newton comparison was not the only surprising claim. In another statement, Rehman claimed that PM maintains such exceptionally high standards of merit that barely two or three members of his 55-member federal cabinet would qualify if those standards were enforced strictly.

کسر نفسی سے کام لے رہا ہے لڑکا۔۔ ورنہ نیوٹن تو میاں صاحب کے آگے پانی بھرتا ہے!! ۔۔ but on serious note یہ وہ ماحول ہے جس میں موجودہ حکمران رہ رہے ہیں!! — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 2, 2026

His assessment effectively suggested that more than 50 federal ministers could fall short of the performance and competence benchmarks supposedly maintained by the prime minister himself. The statement raised an obvious political question, If the prime minister’s standards are so demanding, how did dozens of ministers who allegedly fail to meet them secure positions in his cabinet?

Rehman, however, presented his assessment as evidence of Shehbaz Sharif’s exceptional leadership and commitment to merit. He also suggested, in a lighthearted manner, that his own intelligence was sufficiently close to the premier’s to justify his place in the government.

The comparison immediately became the most controversial part of his remarks, as Newton is celebrated worldwide for transforming modern science through his discoveries in physics and mathematics.

Despite his extraordinary scientific achievements, however, Newton’s exact IQ remains unknown.

Historical estimates placed Isaac Newton’s IQ between 190 and 200, although these figures have never been scientifically verified. Newton died in 1727, nearly two centuries before modern intelligence testing was introduced, meaning he never took a standardized IQ test.

According to Rehman, the prime minister also holds weekly federal cabinet meetings and expects ministers to show discipline, competence and accountability.

Online Trolling

Huzaifa’s comments sparked controversy over extraordinary intelligence comparison and his sweeping assessment of cabinet members.