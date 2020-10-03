Pakistan reports 553 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD - The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan were recorded 8,884 after 553 more people contracted novel coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

According to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Center (NCOC), eight corona patients, who were under treatment in hospital died on Friday.

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 104 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,912 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 35,071 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 12,990 in Sindh, 12,765 in Punjab, 3,946 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,550 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 974 in Balochistan, 378 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 468 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), APP reported.

Around 298,593 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 313,984 cases were detected so far, including AJK 2,776, Balochistan 15,323, GB 3,816, ICT 16,713, KP 37,908, Punjab 99,665 and Sindh 137,783, whereas about 6,507 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

Pakistan, now, has more than 735 hospitals equipped with COVID facilities.