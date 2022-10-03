IHC larger bench discharges contempt notice against ex-PM Imran Khan
02:15 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
Source: Imran Khan (Facebook)
ISLAMABAD – A larger bench of top court in Pakistan has decided to discharge the contempt notice against former prime minister Imran Khan, expressing satisfaction with the PTI chairman's conduct in a case of threatening a female judge.

The unanimous verdict was announced by Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who headed the bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, and Justice Babar Sattar.

During the Monday’s hearing, CJ Minallah said that the bench has seen the affidavit submitted by Imran Khan who faced contempt charges for his controversial statement about Judicial Magistrate Zeba Chaudhry during a public rally in the federal capital last month.

"Imran Khan demonstrated honesty and went to apologise to the judge," the CJ was quoted by Geo News as saying.

Attorney-General of Pakistan, Ashtar Ausaf, opposed the court decision, recalling that the Supreme Court, in the past, had disqualified lawmakers from public office for contempt of court.  

The PTI chairman hailed the high court’s verdict. He said that IHC CJ Athar Minallah had given great rulings.

The former prime minister, who is facing multiple cases since his ouster from the office through a no-confidence vote in April this year, could face disqualification for a period of five years in the contempt case.

The cricketer-turned-politician is currently facing Toshakhan reference and foreign funding case. 

Just last week, Khan reached the court of judge Zeba Chauhdry to tender an apology in person but she was not present there.

