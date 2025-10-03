‘Bijli K Khambay B Lagay Hain’ – Dar’s sarcastic reply to opposition over Shama Junejo’s UN role

ISLAMABAD – In a heated exchange during a session in the National Assembly, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar responded to allegations regarding Shama Junejo’s inclusion in a United Nations delegation.

The controversy began after opposition members questioned Junejo’s role, prompting Dar to deliver a detailed clarification.

Dar initially responded with a sharp, sarcastic remark, highlighting the absurdity of focusing on Junejo, stating, “Even electric poles are installed, yet only the ‘Shama’ catches your attention.”

His comment left the assembly in an uncomfortable silence, as it seemed to target the opposition’s attempt to sensationalize the issue.

Following this, Dar provided an official explanation, reiterating the procedures for delegations sent to the United Nations.

“The delegation is dispatched under the authority and signature of the Foreign Minister. We did not include Shama Junejo in the official list for that trip,” he clarified, distancing the government from any procedural oversight regarding her participation.

However, Dar acknowledged that while Junejo was not part of the Foreign Ministry’s delegation, she was indeed part of another delegation. He explained that Prime Minister’s delegations often include a substantial number of staff, and Junejo had been among them.

He further elaborated on the distinction between the two types of delegations, stating, “There is a specific delegation sent by the Prime Minister, which includes a range of officials and staff. Shama Junejo was a part of that group, alongside other individuals assisting with various responsibilities.”

Dar’s response aimed to put the controversy to rest, emphasizing that Junejo’s inclusion in the Prime Minister’s delegation was entirely legitimate, although not part of the official UN delegation managed by the Foreign Ministry.

He concluded by asserting that political narratives should not detract from the importance of the country’s diplomatic engagements.