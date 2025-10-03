Good news for Sportage buyers, you can save Rs3Lac along with Free Registration

LAHORE – Kia Lucky Motors brings a new offer for buyers who have been dreaming of getting their hands on new SUV, and it is the perfect time to make that dream come true. The company launched limited-time offers on two of its most popular models Sorento 3.5L V6 and the Sportage L HEV.

The auto giant turned up excitement for SUV buyers with special promotions as both deals are available until October 31, 2025, but with limited quotas, eager buyers will need to act fast.

The company is offering a flat rebate of Rs250,000 on the Sorento 3.5L V6 under its exclusive “Power Bonus” scheme. The offer applies solely to the V6 variant and is available on a first-come, first-served basis, making this an opportunity too good to miss.

Sorento boasts 3.5L SmartStream V6 engine, producing an impressive 269 hp and 331 Nm of torque, paired with an 8-speed Sports-Matic automatic transmission. With Normal, Eco, Sport, and Smart drive modes and 18-inch alloy wheels, the Sorento is designed for both versatility and performance.

The vehicle delivers cutting-edge comfort and tech wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with voice recognition, wireless charging, USB-C ports, and six airbags for maximum safety. Added luxuries include a 360-degree surround view monitor, rain-sensing wipers, and steering-mounted controls—ensuring convenience and control at every turn.

Kia is also treating buyers of the Sportage L HEV with free registration, a saving that can reach up to Rs3Lac. Like the Sorento deal, this promotion is time-sensitive and quota-limited, adding a sense of urgency for customers ready to upgrade.

Sportage L HEV is powered by 1.6L Turbo GDI SmartStream hybrid engine, generating a combined 227 hp and 350 Nm of torque. With a 2755 mm wheelbase, bold boomerang-style DRLs, and Kia’s striking Star Chain Grille, the SUV combines style, strength, and efficiency in one dynamic package.