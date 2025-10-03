Inflation surges past 4pc as prices of tomatoes, fuel and essentials rise

ISLAMABAD – Inflation in the country has risen above 4% after a recent increase.

According to the weekly report released by the Federal Bureau of Statistics, inflation rose by 0.56% on a weekly basis.

The report stated that prices of 19 items increased, 12 items became cheaper, while prices of 20 essential commodities remained unchanged.

The Bureau added that the country’s overall annual inflation rate has now reached 4.07%.

In one week, tomatoes rose by 46.44%, petrol by 1.72%, high-speed diesel by 1.45%, garlic by 1.41%, and onions by 1.22%. Prices of ghee, beef, mutton, yogurt, and cigarettes also went up.

Meanwhile, chicken became cheaper by 7.96% and bananas by 0.78%, while prices of pulses, potatoes, cooking oil, and LPG also declined.