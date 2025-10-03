Karachi teacher spotted assaulting special child at autism centre

KARACHI – A female teacher allegedly assaulted a special needs child at an autism centre for children with disabilities in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of Karachi.

The incident, which occurred on September 26, was captured on CCTV and later went viral on social media, sparking outrage.

Following the public outcry, a case was registered on October 2 under the Sindh Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act, with charges of assault included in the complaint.

The institution where the incident occurred has since terminated the teacher involved.

The police have confirmed that efforts are underway to apprehend the accused, with the teacher expected to be arrested soon.

What is Autism?

Autism, or Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), is a developmental condition that affects how a child perceives and interacts with the world. It is characterized by challenges in communication, social interaction, and repetitive behaviors. Children with autism may exhibit a wide range of abilities, from non-verbal communication to highly skilled abilities in certain areas. Early diagnosis and intervention are crucial for supporting the development of children with autism, helping them improve their social and communication skills. While the exact cause of autism is unknown, genetic and environmental factors are believed to play a role in its development.