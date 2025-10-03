Pakistani Quran teacher at Masjid Nabawi Sheikh Bashir Ahmad dies after 60-year service

MADINAH – Sheikh Bashir Ahmad Siddiq, a Pakistani scholar who dedicated over 60 years of his life to teaching the Quran at Masjid Nabawi, has passed away.

The news was confirmed by the spokesman for Jamia Ashrafia Lahore.

The funeral prayers for Sheikh Bashir Ahmad Siddiq were held at Masjid Nabawi, where he had spent decades imparting the teachings of the Quran to students from around the world.

After the funeral, he was laid to rest in the sacred Jannat al-Baqi cemetery in Madinah.

Sheikh Siddiq’s contributions to Quranic education, preaching, and community service were widely recognized, and he leaves behind a legacy of thousands of students globally.

His life was devoted to the promotion of Islamic learning, and he is remembered fondly by those who had the privilege of studying under his guidance.