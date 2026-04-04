Eight killed after 5.8 magnitude earthquake in Afghanistan

KABUL – The Taliban government confirmed that at least eight people were killed in Bagram district, about 60 kilometers from Kabul, following a 5.8-magnitude earthquake on Friday evening.

The quake occurred at a depth of 181 kilometers. Officials reported that the tremors were felt across Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India.

In Bagram’s Ghusfandara area, a residential house collapsed, killing all members of a single family — a father, mother, four daughters, and two sons.

Provincial spokesperson Hafiz Basharat noted that while quakes of such depth usually cause minimal damage, Afghanistan’s rural mud-brick homes and fragile infrastructure made the area highly vulnerable.

Residents in Pakistan’s Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and northern Gilgit-Baltistan also reported feeling the tremors, and parts of Indian-administered Kashmir experienced the earthquake as well.