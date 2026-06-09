‘You May Be Alone against Iran’: Trump warns Israeli PM Netanyahu as Middle East crisis deepens

WASHINGTON – Israel’s increasingly aggressive military posture toward Iran not only heightened fears of wider Middle East conflict but also exposed growing strains with its closest ally, the US. In a rare warning, US President Donald Trump warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel could soon find itself isolated if it continues escalating attacks against Iran amid risk of brodaer conflict.

Trump cautioned that Israel could soon find itself “alone” against Iran if military escalation continues, exposing growing tensions between Washington and Tel Aviv over the latest Middle East crisis.

Netanyahu withheld his final decision on striking Iran until the last moments, despite Trump’s efforts to prevent further escalation. Trump later claimed he succeeded in reducing the scale of the attack and urged Israeli leader to avoid turning confrontation into a full-scale regional war.

The warning came as Trump revealed that five Middle Eastern countries contacted him, pressing Washington to stop further Israeli military action and protect ongoing US-Iran negotiations. He also disclosed that Iran signaled willingness to stop attacks if Israel did the same, raising hopes for diplomacy amid fears of a wider conflict.

Although both Iran and Israel say they are currently observing ceasefire and restoring normal life, signs of instability remain. Tehran resumed flights while Israel reopened schools and workplaces, but officials on both sides continue exchanging sharp warnings, with each accusing the other of trying to rewrite the rules of engagement.

Trump earliern clashed with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu over plans to strike Beirut, warning that further escalation could deepen Israel’s international isolation and fuel wider regional conflict. Trump told Netanyahu to cancel the attack and expressed concern over rising civilian casualties in Lebanon and Israel’s expanding military operations.

While acknowledging Israel’s right to defend itself against Hezbollah, Trump reportedly viewed the scale of the response as excessive. The reported confrontation shows growing tensions between Washington and Tel Aviv as the U.S. seeks to prevent a broader Middle East war and contain escalating hostilities involving Iran and its regional allies.