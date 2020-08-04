China to provide 38 more drones to Pakistan to fight locust
09:08 AM | 4 Aug, 2020
LAHORE - China will provide around 38 more agricultural drones to Pakistan in a few months to fight desert locust.
According to a report of the China Economic Net, a leading Chinese company has also expressed willingness to set up an industrial unit in Pakistan to manufacture drones.
The agriculture drone can be used to protect crops and control locust.
