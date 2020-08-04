China to provide 38 more drones to Pakistan to fight locust   
Web Desk
09:08 AM | 4 Aug, 2020
China to provide 38 more drones to Pakistan to fight locust   
Share

LAHORE - China will provide around 38 more agricultural drones to Pakistan in a few months to fight desert locust.

According to a report of the China Economic Net, a leading Chinese company has also expressed willingness to set up an industrial unit in Pakistan to manufacture drones.

The agriculture drone can be used to protect crops and control locust.

More From This Category
India imposes curfew in Srinagar ahead of ...
10:32 AM | 4 Aug, 2020
China to provide 38 more drones to Pakistan to ...
09:08 AM | 4 Aug, 2020
Nation to mark Youm-e-Istehsal tomorrow to ...
08:37 AM | 4 Aug, 2020
Imran Ghazali appointed as head of information ...
11:46 PM | 3 Aug, 2020
Afghan President Ghani phones PM Imran, discusses ...
09:34 PM | 3 Aug, 2020
Three arrested in Faisalabad for displaying ...
08:19 PM | 3 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
From Acting to ‘Action!’: Saba Qamar to make directorial debut with Bilal Saeed's ...
05:32 PM | 3 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr