Gold prices reach shocking $2,000 per ounce for first time ever
Web Desk
11:37 PM | 4 Aug, 2020
Gold prices reach shocking $2,000 per ounce for first time ever
Share

In international market, gold prices have broken all previous records as it surged on Tuesday to all-time high of $2,000 per ounce. 

The price of the yellow metal, which is considered as one of 2020’s best performing assets, has increased by 30% this year to an all-time peak around $1,975.

An uncertainty has covered the international economy due to coronavirus pandemic while investors across the world are securing their assets by buying gold. 

Experts also see heightening tension between China and US behind the rising price of gold and depreciating values of dollar. 

More From This Category
Gold prices reach shocking $2,000 per ounce for ...
11:37 PM | 4 Aug, 2020
World Bank announces new Country Director for ...
11:51 AM | 4 Aug, 2020
Samba Bank signs NIFT ePay agreement
06:18 PM | 3 Aug, 2020
Gold price surges by Rs750 per tola
04:16 PM | 1 Aug, 2020
Bank Alfalah,Techlets sign MoU to boost 10,000 ...
10:56 AM | 1 Aug, 2020
Govt raises petroleum prices day before eid
09:08 PM | 31 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ is No. 1 on Billboard's charts with a blockbuster debut ...
05:54 PM | 4 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr