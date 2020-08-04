Gold prices reach shocking $2,000 per ounce for first time ever
11:37 PM | 4 Aug, 2020
In international market, gold prices have broken all previous records as it surged on Tuesday to all-time high of $2,000 per ounce.
The price of the yellow metal, which is considered as one of 2020’s best performing assets, has increased by 30% this year to an all-time peak around $1,975.
An uncertainty has covered the international economy due to coronavirus pandemic while investors across the world are securing their assets by buying gold.
Experts also see heightening tension between China and US behind the rising price of gold and depreciating values of dollar.
